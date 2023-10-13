The automaker said it now has 1,340 employees on temporary layoff in three states because of the four-week-old strike.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
(Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis said on Friday it is temporarily laying off 700 employees from two Indiana plants due to the impact of the United Auto Workers strike.
