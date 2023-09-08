Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Friday it offered U.S. hourly workers a 14.5% wage hike over four years in its offer to the United Auto Workers union ahead of the Sept. 14 contract expiration.

General Motors said Thursday it had offered workers a 10% wage hike and two additional 3% annual lump sum payments over four years. (Reporting by David Shepardson)