July 19 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis paid $190.7 million in civil penalties for failing to meet U.S. fuel economy requirements for 2019 and 2020, and owes another $459.7 million in outstanding penalties, government documents seen by Reuters show.

The penalties, paid in March and May, were disclosed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which administers the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) program.

The automaker and government agency on Friday confirmed Reuters calculation of the outstanding penalties.

The Italian-American automaker in 2023 paid a record setting $235.5 million for the 2018 and 2019 model years and paid a total of $156.6 million in penalties for the 2016 and 2017 model years. (Reporting by David Shepardson)