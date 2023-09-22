       Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union will
expand its strikes against automakers General Motors and
Chrysler parent Stellantis, but has made real
progress in talks with Ford Motor, the union said on
Friday.
    The union will begin strikes against 38 parts distribution
centers across the United States at GM and Stellantis at noon
Friday, extending its unprecedented, simultaneous strikes that
began with one assembly plant each of the Detroit Three.
    About 5,600 UAW members will join the approximately 12,700
who are already on strike at Detroit Three.
    
    Here is a list of the facilities where UAW is on strike:
    
  Stellantis
             Facility    
 Name                    Location
                         
                         
 Toledo Machining        Toledo, Ohio
 Marysville              Marysville,
                         Michigan
 Centerline Packaging    Center Line,
                         Michigan
 Centerline Warehouse    Center Line,
                         Michigan
 Sherwood                Warren, Michigan
 Warren Parts            Warren, Michigan
 QEC                     Auburn Hills,
                         Michigan
 Romulus                 Romulus, Michigan
 Cleveland               Streetsboro, Ohio
 Milwaukee               Milwaukee,
                         Wisconsin 
 Minneapolis             Plymouth,
                         Minnesota
 Denver                  Commerce City,
                         Colorado
 Chicago                 Naperville,
                         Illinois
 Los Angeles             Ontario,
                         California
 Portland                Beaverton, Oregon
 Atlanta                 Morrow, Georgia
 Winchester              Winchester,
                         Virginia
 Orlando                 Orlando, Florida
 Dallas                  Carrollton, Texas 
 New York                Tappan, New York
 Boston                  Mansfield,
                         Massachusetts
                         
 
     General Motors:  
  
             Facility    
 Name                    Location
                         
                         
 Wentzville Assembly     Wentzville,
                         Missouri
 Pontiac Redistribution  Pontiac, Michigan
 Willow Run              Belleville,
 Redistribution          Michigan
 Ypsilanti Processing    Ypsilanti,
 Center                  Michigan
 Davison Rd. Processing  Burton, Michigan
 Center                  
 Flint Processing        Swartz Creek,
 Center                  Michigan
 Lansing Redistribution  Lansing, Michigan
 Cincinnati Parts Dist   West Chester, Ohio
 Denver Parts Dist       Aurora, Colorado
 Hudson Parts Dist       Hudson, Wisconsin
 Chicago Parts Dist      Bolingbrook,
                         Illinois
 Reno Parts Dist Center  Reno, Nevada
 Rancho Cucamonga Parts  Rancho Cucamonga,
 Dist                    California
 Fort Worth Parts Dist   Roanoke, Texas
 Martinsburg Parts Dist  Martinsburg, West
                         Virgina
 Jackson Parts Dist      Brandon,
                         Mississippi
 Charlotte Parts Dist    Charlotte, North
                         Carolina
 Memphis AC Delco Parts  Memphis, Tennessee
 Dist                    
 Philadelphia Parts      Lang Horne,
 Dist                    Pennsylvania
     Ford Motor Co:
  
  
             Facility     
 Name                     Location
                          
                          
 Michigan assembly plant  Wayne, Michigan
     

 (Compiled by Shivansh Tiwary and Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru)