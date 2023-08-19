Dodge Direct Connection and Jay Leno's Garage announced a new line of co-branded car care products from Direct Connection, the Dodge brand's performance products line, and Jay Leno's Garage. The new initiative will feature more than 20 premium car detailing and car wash products under the Direct Connection/Jay Leno's Garage banner, including Direct Connection quick detailer, Direct Connection interior detailer, Direct Connection all-purpose cleaner and many more products. A branded Direct Connection detailing bucket will also be sold with a starter kit selection of car care items. Leno and Kuniskis announced the new partnership at Vinsetta Garage in Berkley, Michigan, during the annual Woodward Cruise event, which draws tens of thousands of enthusiasts each year to cruise along metro Detroit's historic Woodward Avenue.

The duo will drive Woodward in new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 "Last Call" special-edition vehicles following the press conference announcement and make a stop at the official Dodge brand Woodward Cruise display to personally hand out free samples of the product line. Jay Leno's Garage was also announced earlier this spring as the trusted source for premium car care products delivered with the new, 1,025-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. Leno was also part of the Las Vegas reveal of the Challenger SRT Demon 170 back in March and was surprised by Kuniskis and the Dodge brand with the presentation of his own personal Demon 170 during today's press conference.

The presentation represented the first customer delivery of the Challenger SRT Demon 170, the fastest, quickest, most powerful factory muscle car in the world. The Dodge Direct Connection performance parts portfolio, launched in March 2022 under the two-year Dodge Never Lift slate of initiatives, continues to grow with the roll out of the new line of more than 20 co-branded car care products. The Direct Connection detailing bucket starter kit, delivered in a 3.5-gallon Direct Connection bucket, will include: Direct Connection Quick Detailer.

Direct Connection Ceramic Wash Shampoo. Direct Connection High Gloss Tire Shine. Direct Connection All-purpose Cleaner.

Direct Connection Color-changing Wheel Cleaner. Direct Connection Interior Detailer. Direct Connection Chenille Wash Mitt (pack).

Direct Connection Twist Weave Drying Towel (pack). Microfiber Dressing Applicator Pad. The new car care products will be offered exclusively at DCPerformance.com, the online headquarters of the Direct Connection brand.

Pricing, ordering and product information for the full product line will be available in the fourth quarter of 2023 at DCPerformance.com.