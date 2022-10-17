EVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales -exec

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fully electric and hybrid
vehicles in 2022 have almost doubled as a percentage of the
Renault brand's European sales over the last two
years, an executive said ahead of the Paris Motor Show.
"In Europe, we will be at 40% this year," Fabrice Cambolive,
the brand's chief operating officer, told reporters during a
pre-show event organized in Aubervilliers (Seine-St-Denis),
adding that the brand is well positioned to managed its planned
shift to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.
In 2021, electrified models accounted for around a quarter
of the Renault brand's European sales and around a third in the
first half of 2022.
Overtaken by newcomers like Tesla and new Chinese
carmakers, or by legacy heavyweights like Volkswagen
and Stellantis, Renault has pinned its electric hopes
on its new Mégane and two small iconic models - a new Renault 5
and a new Renault 4, a small SUV that is a throwback to its 4L.
It will unveil them at the Paris Motor Show.
At an investor day scheduled for Nov. 8, the Renault group
is due to outline its strategy to create a unit focused on
electrification and software, the auto industry's main focus. A
separate unit will specialize in its legacy business making
internal combustion engine cars.
Renault's Cambolive said that industry wide in Europe,
orders for new vehicles have fallen over the last few months
because of rising inflation.
"For several months, we have observed a drop in orders on a
European scale of around 20%", he said.
Despite the decline, European new vehicle registrations in
2022 should be "more or less" flat versus 2021, unless ongoing
supply chain problems - in particular a global semiconductor
chip shortage - further disrupt production, Cambolive added.
This year's Paris Motor Show is the first since 2018, when
it attracted more than a million visitors. The 2020 show was
canceled because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
(Reporting By Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Writing By Nick Carey;
Editing by David Gregorio)