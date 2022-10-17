Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:47 2022-10-17 am EDT
12.55 EUR   +0.41%
03:30aEVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales -exec
RE
10/16Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
AQ
10/14Stellantis Italian Vehicle Production in 2022 Set to Fall for Fifth Year in a Row
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales -exec

10/17/2022 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Steve Tomlin shows the new version of Renault's small battery electric Zoe model car in Reading, Britain

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fully electric and hybrid vehicles in 2022 have almost doubled as a percentage of the Renault brand's European sales over the last two years, an executive said ahead of the Paris Motor Show.

"In Europe, we will be at 40% this year," Fabrice Cambolive, the brand's chief operating officer, told reporters during a pre-show event organized in Aubervilliers (Seine-St-Denis), adding that the brand is well positioned to managed its planned shift to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

In 2021, electrified models accounted for around a quarter of the Renault brand's European sales and around a third in the first half of 2022.

Overtaken by newcomers like Tesla and new Chinese carmakers, or by legacy heavyweights like Volkswagen and Stellantis, Renault has pinned its electric hopes on its new Mégane and two small iconic models - a new Renault 5 and a new Renault 4, a small SUV that is a throwback to its 4L. It will unveil them at the Paris Motor Show.

At an investor day scheduled for Nov. 8, the Renault group is due to outline its strategy to create a unit focused on electrification and software, the auto industry's main focus. A separate unit will specialize in its legacy business making internal combustion engine cars.

Renault's Cambolive said that industry wide in Europe, orders for new vehicles have fallen over the last few months because of rising inflation.

"For several months, we have observed a drop in orders on a European scale of around 20%", he said.

Despite the decline, European new vehicle registrations in 2022 should be "more or less" flat versus 2021, unless ongoing supply chain problems - in particular a global semiconductor chip shortage - further disrupt production, Cambolive added.

This year's Paris Motor Show is the first since 2018, when it attracted more than a million visitors. The 2020 show was canceled because of the global coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting By Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Writing By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENAULT 0.81% 30.985 Real-time Quote.0.65%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.64% 12.552 Real-time Quote.-25.22%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.13% 12.522 Delayed Quote.-25.10%
TESLA, INC. -7.55% 204.99 Delayed Quote.-41.81%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.58% 126.34 Delayed Quote.-29.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2022 15 493 M 15 099 M 15 099 M
Net cash 2022 25 955 M 25 295 M 25 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,53x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 40 161 M 39 139 M 39 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,9%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-25.10%39 139
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-26.89%93 760
FERRARI N.V.-30.21%32 937
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD16.04%31 625
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-29.42%23 296
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED13.90%15 964