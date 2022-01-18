Europe's EV drive comes with environmental, social risks, Stellantis CEO says

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission's strategy
to phase out combustion engines in favour of electric vehicles
is a political choice that carries environmental and social
risks, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in an interview with
European newspapers.
Since merging Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot to create the
world's No. 4 carmaker by production, Tavares has mapped out a
30 billion euro ($34 billion) electrification plan that helped
Stellantis shares surge more than 60% in their first
year.
"What is clear is that electrification is a technology
chosen by politicians, not by industry," he said in a joint
interview with France's Les Echos, Handelsblatt, Corriere della
Sera and El Mundo.
He added there were cheaper and faster ways of reducing
carbon emissions.
"Given the current European energy mix, an electric car
needs to drive 70,000 kilometres to compensate for the carbon
footprint of manufacturing the battery and to start catching up
with a light hybrid vehicle, which costs half as much as an EV
(electric vehicle)," he said.
He also said a ban on thermal vehicles by 2035 in Europe
means carmakers need to start transforming their plants and
supply chains quickly.
"The brutality of this change creates social risk," he said.
In a detailed interview which touched on the various
challenges Stellantis is facing, Tavares also nuanced his
promise not to shut down plants in Europe.
"I generally hold on to the promises I make, but we also
need to remain competitive," he said, citing in particular
production costs in Italy which were "significantly higher,
sometimes the double of those at plants in other European
countries," mainly due to "exorbitant" energy prices.
Pointing to Rome, where the government is working to bring
down industrial costs, he said: "It takes some time for the
measures to be implemented. We will discuss this again at the
end of 2022."
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
