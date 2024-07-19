(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari closed Friday's trading session down, with Nexi in the red and at the bottom after UniCredit sold shares in the paytech. Today's was a day marked by the IT problem caused by CrowdStrike and Microsoft that affected trading, in particular, in London.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said, "Worse-than-expected UK retail sales and a global Microsoft Windows problem, allegedly caused by a CrowdStrike update, led to another negative session in global equity markets."

"The FTSE 100 posted its second consecutive day of losses and Germany's DAX 40 index its fifth, both ending the week in the red after the European Central Bank that kept rates unchanged. Next week, U.S. results, especially in the recently battered technology sector, will be closely watched ahead of the release of the PCE inflation indicator -- the Federal Reserve's preferred figure -- on Friday."

The FTSE Mib closed down 0.9 percent to 34,215.84, the Mid-Cap lost 0.9 percent to 48,309.00, the Small-Cap gave up 0.9 percent to 29,157.76, and Italy Growth rose 0.1 percent to 8,105.36.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 closed down 0.6 percent, Paris' CAC 40 gave up 0.6 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 left 0.8 percent on the ground, ending an all-negative week.

On the Mib, Stellantis lost 2.2%, with new price at EUR18.5840 per share. Sales in June rose slightly in Europe, underperforming the European market, where registrations grew 4.3% year-on-year to nearly 1.1 million units.

Worst of all did Nexi, in the red by 3.8 percent, after UniCredit--down 0.4 percent--sold shares for 1.1 percent of the paytech's capital.

Eni, on the other hand, fell 1.5 percent to EUR14.08 per share. Of note, Sfifel cut its target price to EUR14.70 from the previous EUR17.30.

Pirelli, among the few bullish performers, rose 0.1 percent to EUR5.7060 per share. On the stock, Goldman Sachs increased the target price to EUR6.40 from EUR6.30.

Positive note also on Leonardo, which closed up 0.2% to EUR22.77 per share. Of note, Goldman Sachs cut its target price to EUR23.50 from EUR23.80 with 'neutral' title.

On the Mid-Cap, still well Fincantieri, up 1.5% to EUR5.4680 per share, in its fourth bullish session.

Also good is Webuild, up 2.4% to EUR2.3560 per share, with results expected in the middle of next week.

Juventus FC - in the red by 3.2 percent - reported that it has reached an agreement with Hellas Verona FC for the outright acquisition of the rights to the sports performance of the player Cabal Murillo Juan David for a consideration of EUR11 million, payable in three fiscal years, plus ancillary charges of EUR1.8 million.

On the Small-Cap, Sogefi -- down 1.3 percent -- on Thursday approved the board of directors' proposal to distribute an extraordinary dividend per unit of EUR0.923 from distributable profit reserves and the share premium reserve. Coupon 34 will be detached on July 22, and the dividend will be paid from July 24.

IRCE -- up 1.4 percent -- on Thursday disclosed that in the last few days it has signed a 10-year ?nancing with Banca di Imola, BPER Banca and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, respectively, for a total amount of EUR30 million, worth EUR10 million each.

On Italy Growth, EdiliziAcrobatica--up 4.2 percent--reported Thursday that the number of contracts signed in the first half of the year grew 40 percent to 16,107 from 11,500 in the same period of 2023. The number of customers also increased by nearly 59 percent from June 30, 2023.

Alfonsino closed up 4.3 percent to EUR0.49 per share after 4.9 percent red on the eve.

Rear-ends for Impianti, down 12 percent, and iVision Tech, down 4.8 percent at Friday's close.

In New York, the Dow is down 0.8 percent to 40,330.56, the Nasdaq drops 0.2 percent to 17,833.80 and the S&P 500 gives up 0.3 percent to 5,530.21.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0889 from USD1.0912 on Thursday in closing European equities while the pound is worth USD1.2920 against USD1.2978 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD84.36 per barrel from USD84.62 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,400.25 an ounce from USD2,464.02 an ounce on Thursday evening.

Monday's macroeconomic calendar opens with the People's Bank of China's prime rate, due at 0315 CEST, while in Europe, eyes will be on Germany's retail sales, due at 0800 CEST, and the Eurogroup meeting, due to start at 1200 CEST.

The U.S. calendar is also sparse, where, with the exception of Chicago Fed activity at 1430 CEST and three- and six-month T-Note auctions at 1730 CEST, there are no special events.

Among the companies in the Piazza Affari, the results of Autostrade Meridionali and Take Off are expected.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.