Europeans cautious, wait for US inflation

(Alliance News) - According to IG futures, major European marketplaces are expected to open just above parity on Tuesday, with the exception of Frankfurt, which is expected to be down, with traders cautious about the arrival this afternoon of U.S. inflation data. The release of that data, in fact, will contribute to determining the Fed's next steps in monetary policy.

"A slowdown in inflation is the kind of fundamentally good news that I'm looking for, because slower inflation not only means a healthier economy and fewer problems for the future, but it also means that the Fed could actually soften tones as the official rate approaches the 5 percent level, and weakened pressure on borrowing costs could lend a hand to stocks and bonds," commented Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"The problem is that nothing is less certain than the idea that we will see a sufficiently weak inflation report from the United States today," the analyst concluded.

The FTSE Mib, therefore, is expected up 70.0 points or 0.3 percent after closing up 0.6 percent at 27,438.61 on Monday.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is expected to open up 7.5 points or 0.1 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is given in the green by 2.7 points or 0.04 percent, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is expected down 5.5 points or 0.1 percent.

On the macro front, preliminary Japanese government data released Tuesday showed the country's economy grew by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, reversing a 0.3 percent contraction in the third quarter, but below market expectations of a 0.5 percent increase.

In addition, according to Tuesday's data released by the Ministry of Economy, industrial production in Japan increased by 0.3 percent monthly in December 2022, compared with flash data of a 0.1 percent decline and after a 0.2 percent increase a month earlier.

In addition, economics professor Kazuo Ueda was appointed Tuesday as governor of the Bank of Japan, with the task of steering into the future after a decade of extraordinary monetary easing.

Among Italy's minor lists Monday evening, the Mid-Cap closed up 1.4.% to 44,494.21, the Small-Cap in the green 0.3% to 30,224.19 and Italy Growth up 0.2% to 9,662.14.

On the mostly bullish main list, Saipem remained at the bottom, closing 5.7 percent red. The company announced Monday that it had signed two new credit lines totaling EUR860 million with a pool of leading domestic and international lenders. The first credit line is a senior unsecured term loan of approximately EUR390 million. The loan is 70% guaranteed by SACE under the "SupportItalia Guarantee" facility. The second line of credit is a revolving credit facility of approximately EUR470 million, with a term of three years and a backup function, for which no drawdowns are expected.

Stellantis closed negative, at minus 1.7 percent on EUR15.41 per share.

Best performer of the day Monday was Iveco Group, up 6.4 percent on the strength of results announced Friday with adjusted 2022 net income of EUR225 million, EUR85 million more than in 2021. Consolidated net income is EUR159 million, up EUR83 million.

Good buying also on Amplifon, which raised the bar up 3.9 percent to EUR27.63.

Interpump Group, on the other hand, closed up 2.7 percent, pending results due to be published on Wednesday.

Unipol ended up 0.8 percent, after reporting Friday that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR866 million, up from EUR796 million a year earlier.

On the Mid-Cap, Fincantieri rose 6.3 percent, following a 2.2 percent loss on the eve. Unusual trading volume was recorded on the stock, at 10.3 million compared with the daily average for the past three months of about 1.2 million traded. In fact, the company, together with Leonardo, announced that, as part of its collaboration with lecosistema industriale locale and the strengthening of cooperation between Italy and Greece, it has signed a series of additional memoranda of understanding with potential new Greek suppliers, laying the groundwork for the definition of possible business relationships.

Maire Tecnimont--up 1.7 percent--announced Monday that its subsidiary NextChem has been awarded a feasibility study by Foresight Group for a carbon dioxide capture and sustainable methanol production plant at Eta's waste-to-energy facility in Manfredonia, Puglia.

UnipolSai, on the other hand, gave up 0.1 percent. It reported Friday that it ended 2022 with a consolidated net income of EUR651 million compared to EUR723 million a year earlier.

Piaggio, on the other hand, gave up 1.8 percent on the heels of Friday's red with 0.1 percent. It should be mentioned that the stock had previously come from as many as seven sessions ended in the black.

Also at the back of the pack was GVS, which gave up 3.1 percent on the heels of eve's red with 5.9 percent.

On the small-cap side, Geox rose 6.2 percent. The stock traded high, at 1.6 million against a daily three-month average of about 335,000.

FILA, on the other hand, rallied 3.1 percent, following Friday's red with 2.6 percent.

SAES Getters gained 3.4 percent, bringing the price to EUR33.10.

Among the bearish performers, Mondo TV gave up 6.0%, the subject of profit taking after two sessions in which it rallied more than 20%.

Among SMEs, Franchetti gave ground with a 5% red with price at EUR3.02.

Frendy Energy, on the other hand, lost 3.8 percent, the subject of profit taking after Friday's bullish session closed on the upside with over 13 percent.

DHH closed with minus 3.9%, reversing course after two bullish sessions.

In contrast, Imprendiroma finished up 7.6 percent at EUR5.10 and excellent data for 2022 released shortly after the close.

High positioning also for Altea Greeen Power, which closed ahead 7 percent, rearing its head after three bearish sessions.

Among Asian exchanges, the Nikkei closed up 0.6 percent at 27,602.77, the Hang Seng was in the red 0.1 percent at 21,146.83, and the Shanghai Composite finished in the green 0.3 percent at 3,291.28.

In New York on Monday, the Dow closed in the green 1.1 percent to 34,245.93, the Nasdaq gave up 1.5 percent to 11,891.29 while the S&P 500 finished up 1.1 percent to 4,137.29.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0737 versus USD1.0720 at Monday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2161 from USD1.2135 on Monday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD86.35 per barrel versus USD86.12 per barrel on Monday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,861.59 an ounce from USD1,853.95 an ounce at Monday's close.

On Tuesday's macroeconomic calendar, the annual GDP from the Eurozone is due at 1100 CET, while ten minutes later two bond auctions with three- and seven-year maturities in Italy are scheduled.

In the afternoon, from the States, at 1430 CET comes the US CPI inflation figure, while starting at 1700 CET Fed members Logan and Harker will speak. Closing the day is the weekly oil stocks data coming in at 2230 CET.

Among companies, results from Telecom Italia, Sabaf, Farmaè and Elica are expected.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.