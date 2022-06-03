Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/03 03:59:58 pm EDT
13.83 EUR   -3.03%
03:59pStellantis unit pleads guilty, will pay $300M in U.S. diesel probe
RE
03:50pFCA US LLC Reaches Agreement with U.S. Attorney's Office to Resolve Diesel Emissions Investigation
GL
02:13pBiden Dismisses Economic Fears Reportedly Voiced by Musk, Points to Investments Planned by Ford, Others
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FCA US LLC Reaches Agreement with U.S. Attorney's Office to Resolve Diesel Emissions Investigation

06/03/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FCA US LLC Reaches Agreement with U.S. Attorney’s Office to Resolve Diesel Emissions Investigation

AMSTERDAM, June 3, 2022 – FCA US LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., issued today the following press release.

FCA US LLC (FCA US) has agreed to a settlement that resolves a U.S. Department of Justice criminal investigation involving approximately 101,482 vehicles from model-years 2014 to 2016 equipped with second-generation EcoDiesel V-6 engines. The agreement, which is subject to U.S. federal court approval, includes a guilty plea, a fine of $96.1 million, and the forfeiture of $203.6 million in gains derived from the conduct. Consumer claims related to the subject vehicles have already been resolved, and no additional recalls are required. As described in Stellantis N.V.'s 2021 financial disclosures, approximately €266 million ($301 million) was previously accrued related to this matter, which is sufficient to cover the forfeiture and penalty imposed by the plea agreement.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
 

For more information, contact:

 

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com		 

Attachment


All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
03:59pStellantis unit pleads guilty, will pay $300M in U.S. diesel probe
RE
03:50pFCA US LLC Reaches Agreement with U.S. Attorney's Office to Resolve Diesel Emissions In..
GL
02:13pBiden Dismisses Economic Fears Reportedly Voiced by Musk, Points to Investments Planned..
MT
02:06pStellantis Unit FCA Pleads Guilty to Fraud Conspiracy, Will Pay $300 Million
DJ
11:54aStellantis-LG Energy Solution Battery Joint Venture Named NextStar Energy, CEO Appointe..
AQ
06/02Stellantis Unit to Plead Guilty to US Diesel Emissions-linked Criminal Conspiracy Charg..
MT
06/02Stellantis-LG say joint venture in Windsor to be called NextStar Energy, appoint CEO
AQ
06/02U.S. insurance safety group says 2022 Jeep Wrangler tipped over in crash test
RE
06/02STELLANTIS N : Stellantis Secures Low Emissions Lithium Supply for North American Electric..
PU
06/02Stellantis Secures 10-Year Supply of Battery-Grade Lithium From Controlled Thermal Reso..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 170 B 182 B 182 B
Net income 2022 13 415 M 14 378 M 14 378 M
Net cash 2022 22 932 M 24 578 M 24 578 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,29x
Yield 2022 8,43%
Capitalization 43 210 M 46 313 M 46 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 14,26 €
Average target price 22,14 €
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-14.52%47 939
BYD COMPANY LIMITED6.68%121 653
FERRARI N.V.-23.55%36 184
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD6.72%30 924
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.96%30 664
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.1.43%20 896