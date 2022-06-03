FCA US LLC Reaches Agreement with U.S. Attorney’s Office to Resolve Diesel Emissions Investigation

AMSTERDAM, June 3, 2022 – FCA US LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., issued today the following press release.

FCA US LLC (FCA US) has agreed to a settlement that resolves a U.S. Department of Justice criminal investigation involving approximately 101,482 vehicles from model-years 2014 to 2016 equipped with second-generation EcoDiesel V-6 engines. The agreement, which is subject to U.S. federal court approval, includes a guilty plea, a fine of $96.1 million, and the forfeiture of $203.6 million in gains derived from the conduct. Consumer claims related to the subject vehicles have already been resolved, and no additional recalls are required. As described in Stellantis N.V.'s 2021 financial disclosures, approximately €266 million ($301 million) was previously accrued related to this matter, which is sufficient to cover the forfeiture and penalty imposed by the plea agreement.

