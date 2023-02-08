Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:28:50 2023-02-08 am EST
15.21 EUR   +0.83%
08:10aFreedom of Mobility Forum Announces 2023 ‘Topic of the Year' and Event Facilitator for March 29 Live Digital Debate
AQ
08:10aFreedom of Mobility Forum Announces 2023 ‘Topic of the Year' and Event Facilitator for March 29 Live Digital Debate
GL
06:41aLemke: New pollutant limits must be feasible for auto industry
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freedom of Mobility Forum Announces 2023 ‘Topic of the Year' and Event Facilitator for March 29 Live Digital Debate

02/08/2023 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Freedom of Mobility Forum Announces 2023 ‘Topic of the Year’ and Event Facilitator for March 29 Live Digital Debate

Topic of the Year Addresses One of the Most Urgent Mobility Issues Facing Today’s Society:
In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to a happy few only?”

  • 2023 ‘Topic of the Year’ aims to foster an open discussion about the environmental, social and financial costs of providing accessible, safe and sustainable mobility
  • Cecilia Edwards, Partner at Wavestone, will facilitate the live digital debate
  • Freedom of Mobility Forum will feature circle of debaters who will share 360-degree and fact-based approach to preserving freedom of mobility for society

AMSTERDAM, February 8, 2023 – The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, today announced the ‘Topic of the Year’ for its inaugural edition of the live digital debate: “In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to a happy few only?”

The debate will explore the environmental, social and financial costs of providing accessible, safe, and sustainable freedom of mobility to everyone, as well as the extent to which socioeconomic or geographic status impacts access to mobility. Cecilia R. Edwards, partner at Wavestone, a global consulting firm specialized in business transformation ranked among the “World’s Best Management Consulting Firms” by Forbes in 2022, will serve as the Event Facilitator, moderating the open discussion among the debaters.

“This global collaborative transformation effort has the potential to have a real impact on our collective quality of life and the future of our planet,” said Cecilia Edwards. “I am excited to facilitate the debate and help bring to life new ideas that can have an impact.”

Cecilia Edwards has experience in leading panels involving corporate leaders, politicians, and philanthropists to cooperate on key societal issues. She is also the former co-host of a monthly podcast focused on the realities of delivering business results in the digital era.

The ‘Topic of the Year’ was selected by the Freedom of Mobility Forum Advisory Board among a slate of key mobility issues in the context of sustainable development goals. The Advisory Board is composed of seven diverse, multicultural and cross-disciplinary individuals from different regions and the following sectors: mobility, energy, technology, academia, science, youth, and civil society.

Scheduled for March 29 at 2:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. EST, details for the two-hour digital debate will be announced closer to the day of the event. The outcomes of each Forum, including actionable next steps for stakeholders to implement in their respective disciplines, will be published on freedomofmobilityforum.org. The platform also serves as a source of information and curated content related to the ‘Topic of the Year’ in between annual editions of the Forum.

To follow the Forum, please visit www.freedomofmobilityforum.org/en/follow-us.

###

About the Freedom of Mobility Forum
The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: media_fom@freedomofmobilityforum.org

Attachment


All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
08:10aFreedom of Mobility Forum Announces 2023 ‘Topic of the Year' and Event Facilitato..
AQ
08:10aFreedom of Mobility Forum Announces 2023 ‘Topic of the Year' and Event Facilitato..
GL
06:41aLemke: New pollutant limits must be feasible for auto industry
DP
05:11aVolkswagen Shares Dip on Missed 2022 Free Cash Flow Target
DJ
02/07Brazil's auto production, sales fall in January as demand slows
RE
02/07Europeans mixed; Saipem leads the Mib.
AN
02/07Mib just above 27,000; oil and energy lead
AN
02/07Stellantis to Change Trading Symbols in Europe
MT
02/07Stellantis Announces Changes to Euronext Trading Symbols
GL
02/06Correction : Stellantis to Announce Full Year 2022 Results on February 22
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 177 B 189 B 189 B
Net income 2022 15 427 M 16 499 M 16 499 M
Net cash 2022 25 675 M 27 459 M 27 459 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,08x
Yield 2022 8,34%
Capitalization 48 483 M 51 854 M 51 854 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 15,09 €
Average target price 20,23 €
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.13.75%51 854
BYD COMPANY LIMITED27.41%111 260
FERRARI N.V.24.60%48 528
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.38%31 951
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED3.40%25 222
KIA CORPORATION20.24%22 676