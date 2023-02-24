GM's truck production cut signals a turn in U.S. auto sales

DETROIT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - New vehicle sales in the
United States are expected to increase in February, but the
decision by General Motors Co to cut production of large
pickup trucks at a U.S. plant points to new challenges for
Detroit's automakers.
The major Detroit pickup truck brands are sitting on growing
inventories of unsold vehicles, according to Cox Automotive data
provided to Reuters.
As supply-chain bottlenecks ease, the resolve among
Detroit's automakers to keep inventories tighter than before the
pandemic will be tested. Automakers could have to choose between
reducing output to avoid price cuts, or offering richer
discounts to pump up sales volumes, dealers said.
GM dealers have over 100 days’ supply of Chevy Silverado
pickups in stock, reflecting more vehicles on the ground and a
seasonally slow pace of sales, according to Cox. Inventory
levels are over 100 days’ supply for rival Stellantis NV's
Ram half-ton and heavy-duty pickups. Ford Motor Co
has 92 days’ worth of F-150s in stock, according to Cox
data.
A GM spokesman said Cox’s numbers do not accurately reflect
GM’s inventory situation. GM does not disclose detailed
inventory figures. However, he said GM is acting to support its
pricing strategy, which relies on keeping inventories leaner
than in the past.
Industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast
on Friday that U.S. car and light truck sales for February would
reach a 14.6 million-vehicle annualized pace. That is up from a
year ago, but still well below pre-pandemic levels.
February sales growth was led by a 54% increase in sales to
fleet customers, Power and LMC said.
Overall inventories of unsold vehicles are still low, but
"are still not sufficient to fulfill demand each month," Thomas
King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D.
Power, said in a statement.
GM said its decision to idle the Fort Wayne, Indiana,
assembly plant that builds Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra
pickup trucks for two weeks starting March 27 was done to
maintain "optimal inventory levels with our dealerships."
WHO BLINKS FIRST?
GM, Ford and Stellantis dominate the U.S. large pickup
market, and for the past two years have been raising prices on
their trucks to record levels as supply-chain snags limited
production.
Dealers contacted by Reuters said that now, some customers
are waiting for better deals, or are postponing purchases
because the combination of high prices and higher interest rates
put vehicles out of reach. The automakers face a choice between
cutting prices using bigger rebates or subsidized loans, or
keeping inventories tight.
"What they're doing is playing what I call the blink game -
whoever blinks first. Especially for trucks," said Ohio dealer
Rhett Ricart, whose Ricart Automotive Group sells Ford and GM
trucks at different stores.
Brad Sowers, president of Jim Butler Auto Group in Missouri,
said high prices are hitting demand. However, he wrote in an
email, "manufacturers do not want to flood the market and be
forced to quadruple incentive spending to drive demand that will
reduce their margins."
Some discounts are showing up in the large pickup segment.
Ram is offering 2.9% financing for 72-month loans on certain Ram
1500 trucks.
Power and LMC said fewer vehicles were sold in February
above their manufacturer suggested prices, and that the average
discount rose 4.7% to $1,335 a vehicle. That is still well below
pre-pandemic levels, Power-LMC said.
