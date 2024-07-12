The Italian government is reportedly considering taking over some disused automotive brands owned by Stellantis and offering them to Chinese companies to encourage them to produce in Italy.

This was written in Il Sole 24 Ore, according to which the plan would cover the Innocenti and Autobianchi brands, both of which were discontinued in the 1990s.

Innocenti was successful in the 1960s and 1970s with the production of an Italian version of the Mini, before being acquired by Fiat, now part of Stellantis. Autobianchi produced high-end city cars such as the A112 and Y10.

According to Sole 24 Ore, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy reportedly registered versions of the two trademarks with the National Patent and Trademark Office, using different graphics than those registered by the Stellantis group.

It was not possible to get a comment from Mimit.

Stellantis told Reuters that it had seen the reports in the press but had not been informed about them by the government.

According to the Sun, the government's appropriation would be possible because of a law passed in December and a draft implementing decree, under consideration by the Court of Auditors, regarding trademarks that have been unused for at least five years.

Once taken over by the government, such trademarks could be sold to "companies, including foreign ones, that intend to invest in Italy or transfer production activities located abroad to Italy," reads Law 206 of Dec. 27, 2023.

The government, which has had tense relations with Stellantis for months, has been negotiating with the group for it to increase Italian production to 1 million vehicles a year; it has also said it wants to support the auto sector by attracting a Chinese automaker to Italy.

Fiat unveiled the new Fiat Panda, produced in Serbia, in Turin yesterday and celebrated its 125th anniversary. Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso on the occasion again urged Stellantis to revive its production activities in Italy.

