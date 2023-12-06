Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid hopes that an apparent slowdown in U.S. economic activity would bolster the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

German manufacturing orders fell 3.7% in October.

Drone maker AeroVironment said the supplemental spending bill before Congress includes funds for its Switchblade 300 and 600 armed drones to be shipped to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and elsewhere.

Auto maker Stellantis rose, coming to the brink of all-time highs as investors piled into automakers, relieved at the settlement of wage disputes.

