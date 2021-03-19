Log in
Italy and France did not talk about Rome buying a stake in Stellantis: minister

03/19/2021 | 07:36am EDT
Logo of Stellantis at the company's factory in Hordain

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's industry minister said he had not discussed with France's Bruno Le Maire about Rome buying a stake in carmaker Stellantis, at a meeting on Friday.

Italy's previous deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said earlier this year that a possible presence of the Italian State in the capital of the new group, formed though the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, should not be considered a taboo.

"We haven't discussed about a possible (Italian) State's entrance in Stellantis," Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said during a joint press conference in Rome with Le Maire.

Paris, a former shareholder in PSA, has a 5.7% stake in Stellantis.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, wrting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2021
