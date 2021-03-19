Italy and France did not talk about Rome buying a stake in Stellantis: minister

Italy's previous deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said earlier this year that a possible presence of the Italian State in the capital of the new group, formed though the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, should not be considered a taboo.

"We haven't discussed about a possible (Italian) State's entrance in Stellantis," Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said during a joint press conference in Rome with Le Maire.

Paris, a former shareholder in PSA, has a 5.7% stake in Stellantis.

