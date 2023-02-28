Advanced search
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
03:03:30 2023-02-28 pm EST
16.60 EUR   -0.22%
01:56pItaly to vote against EU plan to ban thermal engine cars
RE
01:44pStellantis ceo: ram will offer fully electric pickup and combust…
RE
01:23pStellantis CEO: A "solution" for Illinois plant hinges on costs
RE
Italy to vote against EU plan to ban thermal engine cars

02/28/2023 | 01:56pm EST
Cars are seen in a traffic jam in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy intends to vote against European plans to outlaw the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 12 years, Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Tuesday.

Rules approved this month by the European Parliament will require that by 2035 carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in CO2 emissions from new cars sold, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc.

"Tomorrow in Brussels, at the meeting of ambassadors of EU countries, Italy will express a position against the proposed European regulation banning the production and sale of cars and vans with internal combustion engines by 2035," the minister said in a statement.

EU countries agreed the deal on banning thermal engine cars in October, but still need to formally rubber stamp the rules before they can take effect. Final approval is expected in March.

The government said last week it wanted to team up with France and Germany to influence and slow the pace of European Union laws on cutting car and truck emissions.

"Italy believes that the choice of electric should not be the only way to achieve zero emissions in the transition phase," Pichetto Fratin added in the statement.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing Federico Maccioni and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2023
