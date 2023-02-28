Advanced search
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:12:54 2023-02-28 am EST
16.73 EUR   +0.61%
08:04aStellantis Plans $155 Million Investment to Produce Electric Drive Modules in US
MT
08:00aJeep Maker Stellantis to Invest $155 Million in EV Indiana Plants
DJ
03:40aWissing may not agree to combustion engine phase-out in EU
DP
Jeep Maker Stellantis to Invest $155 Million in EV Indiana Plants

02/28/2023 | 08:00am EST
By Mauro Orru


Stellantis NV will invest $155 million in three Indiana plants to produce new electric drive modules, part of the auto maker's plans to have half of its U.S. sales be fully electric cars by the end of the decade.

The company, formed by the combination of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA Group, said Tuesday that the investment would be made at the Indiana Transmission, Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting Plants, bringing its total investments in Indiana to nearly $3.3 billion since 2020.

"With more than 7,000 employees in Indiana, these investments will leverage the core manufacturing competencies of the local workforce in the areas of casting, machining and assembly, all of which will be needed even as the market transitions to an electrified future," said Mark Stewart, Stellantis North America COO.

Stellantis expects production to start in the third quarter of 2024.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0800ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.63% 16.73 Real-time Quote.25.29%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.55% 16.726 Delayed Quote.25.39%
Financials
Sales 2023 182 B 193 B 193 B
Net income 2023 14 832 M 15 713 M 15 713 M
Net cash 2023 26 291 M 27 854 M 27 854 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,62x
Yield 2023 7,38%
Capitalization 52 298 M 55 406 M 55 406 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 272 367
Free-Float 75,9%
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.25.39%55 406
BYD COMPANY LIMITED11.84%97 786
FERRARI N.V.22.01%47 507
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.83%31 530
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED3.33%24 652
KIA CORPORATION28.16%23 097