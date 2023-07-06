AMSTERDAM - Stellantis N.V. announced today that its First Half 2023 Results will be released on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

A live webcast and conference call of the First Half 2023 Results will begin at 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The related press release and presentation material are expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com at approximately 8:00 a.m. CEST / 2:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Details for accessing this presentation are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible on the Company's corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

