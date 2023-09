MUNICH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Stellantis-owned carmaker Opel will be able to offer an electric vehicle at a price of about 25,000 euros ($26,967) without incentives from around 2026, the brand's CEO said on Monday.

"With purely electric platforms from Stellantis, we will be able to offer prices that will allow us to touch a far wider audience," Florian Huettl told reporters. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Writing by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman)