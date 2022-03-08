Stellantis Regulatory Notice: Share Capital

Pursuant to article IA.2.3.5 of the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Stellantis N.V. provides notice of its fully subscribed and paid-up share capital as of the date hereof.

Current Capital (common shares)i Previous capital (common shares) € No. of shares Par value € No. of shares Par value per share per share Common 31,328,077.84 3,132,807,784 0.01 31,326,511.21 3,132,651,121 0.01 shares

No change occurred in the number of the special voting shares comprised in the share capital of the Company which are 208,622, par value € 0.01 per share. The special voting shares are not listed, cannot be traded and do not participate in dividend distributions.

Amsterdam, 7 March 2022

Following issuances of common shares pursuant to the Company Remuneration Policy