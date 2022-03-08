Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regulatory Notice: Share Capital

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stellantis Regulatory Notice: Share Capital

Pursuant to article IA.2.3.5 of the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Stellantis N.V. provides notice of its fully subscribed and paid-up share capital as of the date hereof.

Current Capital (common shares)i

Previous capital (common shares)

No. of shares

Par value

No. of shares

Par value

per share

per share

Common

31,328,077.84

3,132,807,784

0.01

31,326,511.21

3,132,651,121

0.01

shares

No change occurred in the number of the special voting shares comprised in the share capital of the Company which are 208,622, par value € 0.01 per share. The special voting shares are not listed, cannot be traded and do not participate in dividend distributions.

Amsterdam, 7 March 2022

  1. Following issuances of common shares pursuant to the Company Remuneration Policy

STELLANTIS N.V.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Corporate Office:

Netherlands Chamber of Commerce: 60372958

Taurusavenue 1, 2132LS Hoofddorp,

www.stellantis.com

The Netherlands

Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
02:17aChin Hin Offloads Stake in Renewable Energy Services Provider Worth Over $2 Million; Sh..
MT
01:00aREFILE-FOCUS-Carmakers face soaring metal costs with Russian supplies at risk
RE
03/07General Motors Along With Fossil Fuel Auto Peers Drop as Crude Oil Touches Highest Leve..
MT
03/07Stellantis Spotlight Wraps the Week
AQ
03/07STELLANTIS : RBC remains Neutral
MD
03/04STELLANTIS N : Income Statement by activity - Form 6-K
PU
03/04Stellantis weighs producing ethanol hybrid vehicle in Brazil
RE
03/04Stellantis Donates EUR1 Million to Ukrainian Refugees and Civilians
AQ
03/04STELLANTIS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/03STELLANTIS N : Publishes Agenda for 2022 AGM - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 167 B 181 B 181 B
Net income 2022 13 479 M 14 638 M 14 638 M
Net cash 2022 24 565 M 26 678 M 26 678 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,97x
Yield 2022 9,54%
Capitalization 40 533 M 44 019 M 44 019 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,94 €
Average target price 24,38 €
Spread / Average Target 88,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-22.46%44 019
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-20.33%96 932
FERRARI N.V.-29.20%36 394
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-11.20%34 100
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.41%28 621
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-9.49%17 015