    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:21 2022-11-22 am EST
14.51 EUR   -0.21%
03:46aRegulatory Notice : Share Capital
PU
02:35aIn an accumulation phase
MS
11/21Stellantis to Offer Virtual Auto Show Experience for 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show
AQ
Regulatory Notice: Share Capital

11/22/2022 | 03:46am EST
Stellantis Regulatory Notice: Share Capital

Pursuant to article IA.2.3.5 of the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Stellantis N.V. provides notice of its fully subscribed and paid-up share capital as of the date hereof.

Current Capital (common shares)i

Previous capital (common shares)

No. of shares

Par value

No. of shares

Par value

per share

per share

Common

32,133,722.29

3,213,372,229

0.01

32,131,774.87

3,213,177,487

0.01

shares

No change occurred in the number of the special voting shares comprised in the share capital of the Company which are 208,622, par value € 0.01 per share. The special voting shares are not listed, cannot be traded and do not participate in dividend distributions.

Amsterdam, 21 November 2022

  1. Following issuance of common shares pursuant to the Company Remuneration Policy.

STELLANTIS N.V.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Corporate Office:

Netherlands Chamber of Commerce: 60372958

Taurusavenue 1, 2132LS Hoofddorp,

www.stellantis.com

The Netherlands

Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 08:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 176 B 181 B 181 B
Net income 2022 15 667 M 16 053 M 16 053 M
Net cash 2022 25 738 M 26 371 M 26 371 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,94x
Yield 2022 8,81%
Capitalization 46 729 M 47 878 M 47 878 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 14,54 €
Average target price 21,07 €
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-12.85%47 878
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-30.76%90 570
FERRARI N.V.-16.42%39 408
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD19.14%32 757
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.39%23 266
KIA CORPORATION-20.68%19 756