Pursuant to article IA.2.3.5 of the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Stellantis N.V. provides notice of its fully subscribed and paid-up share capital as of the date hereof.
Current Capital (common shares)
Previous capital (common shares)
Par
Par
€
No. of shares
value
€
No. of shares
value
per
per
share
share
Common
30,231,298.79
3,023,129.879
0.01
31,651,893.36
3,165,189.336
0.01
shares
The change includes the cancellation of 142,090,297 common shares which became effective on June 20, 2024 in execution of the resolution adopted by the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 16, 2024, and a minor issuance of common shares pursuant to the Company's Remuneration Policy.
866,522,224 Class A special voting shares are comprised in the share capital of the Company, par value € 0.01 per share, while all the 208,622 Class B special voting shares were cancelled, effective as of June 20 2024 in execution of the resolution adopted by the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 16, 2024. The special voting shares are not listed, cannot be traded and do not participate in dividend distributions.
Amsterdam, 21 June 2024
STELLANTIS N.V.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Corporate Office:
Netherlands Chamber of Commerce: 60372958
Taurusavenue 1, 2132LS Hoofddorp,
www.stellantis.com
The Netherlands
Stellantis N.V. is one of the world's leading car manufacturers. The activity is essentially organized around 4 sectors:
- sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys brands;
- sale of luxury vehicles: Maserati and DS Automobiles brands;
- sale of automotive equipment: interior systems, car seats, car exteriors, emission control systems, etc.;
- other: sales financing services (purchase, rental, leasing, etc.), after-sales services, etc.; - other: sales financing services (purchase, rental, leasing, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.8%), North America (46.7%), France (9.5%), Brazil (7.3%), Italy (6.2%), Germany (5.5%), the United Kingdom (4.4%), China (0.6%) and other (19%).