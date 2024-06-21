Stellantis Regulatory Notice: Share Capital

Pursuant to article IA.2.3.5 of the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Stellantis N.V. provides notice of its fully subscribed and paid-up share capital as of the date hereof.

Current Capital (common shares) Previous capital (common shares) Par Par € No. of shares value € No. of shares value per per share share Common 30,231,298.79 3,023,129.879 0.01 31,651,893.36 3,165,189.336 0.01 shares

The change includes the cancellation of 142,090,297 common shares which became effective on June 20, 2024 in execution of the resolution adopted by the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 16, 2024, and a minor issuance of common shares pursuant to the Company's Remuneration Policy.

866,522,224 Class A special voting shares are comprised in the share capital of the Company, par value € 0.01 per share, while all the 208,622 Class B special voting shares were cancelled, effective as of June 20 2024 in execution of the resolution adopted by the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 16, 2024. The special voting shares are not listed, cannot be traded and do not participate in dividend distributions.

Amsterdam, 21 June 2024