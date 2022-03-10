Russia bans exports of wide range of equipment, forestry over sanctions

March 10 (Reuters) - The Russian government has banned
exports of telecom, medical, auto, agricultural, electrical and
tech equipment, as well as some forestry products, until the end
of 2022, in retaliation for Western sanctions on Moscow, it said
on Thursday.
In total, over 200 items were included on the export
suspension list, which also covered railway cars, containers,
turbines and other goods.
The economy ministry said exports of certain types of
forestry and wood products had been banned but did not specify
which products exactly.
"These measures are a logical response to those imposed
against Russia and are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted
functioning of key sectors of the economy," the ministry said.
Carmaker Stellantis, which produces and sells the
Peugeot, Citron, Opel, Jeep and Fiat brands in Russia, was
looking to start exporting locally made light commercial
vehicles to Western Europe before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Interfax news agency also cited a source familiar with
legislation being prepared as saying Russia may temporarily ban
grain exports to a group of ex-Soviet countries forming part of
the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) from March 15 to August 31, as
well as sugar exports outside the EEU area.
The EEU is made up of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan and Russia itself.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle)