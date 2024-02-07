Stellantis N.V. is one of the world's leading car manufacturers. The activity is essentially organized around 4 sectors: - sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys brands; - sale of luxury vehicles: Maserati and DS Automobiles brands; - sale of automotive equipment: interior systems, car seats, car exteriors, emission control systems, etc.; - other: sales financing services (purchase, rental, leasing, etc.), after-sales services, etc.; - other: sales financing services (purchase, rental, leasing, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.2%), North America (45.9%), South America (8.7%), Middle East and Africa (3.6%), Asia/Pacific (2.5%) and other (4.1%).