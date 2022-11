Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 176 B 176 B 176 B Net income 2022 15 530 M 15 527 M 15 527 M Net cash 2022 25 862 M 25 857 M 25 857 M P/E ratio 2022 2,80x Yield 2022 9,32% Capitalization 44 216 M 44 207 M 44 207 M EV / Sales 2022 0,10x EV / Sales 2023 0,08x Nbr of Employees 281 595 Free-Float 75,9% Chart STELLANTIS N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 24 Last Close Price 13,76 € Average target price 20,81 € Spread / Average Target 51,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) STELLANTIS N.V. -17.54% 44 207