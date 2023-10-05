STELLANTIS : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
October 05, 2023 at 05:33 pm EDT
JP Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 21.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
