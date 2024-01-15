Stellantis N.V.
Equities
STLAM
NL00150001Q9
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.18 EUR
|-1.37%
|-2.37%
|-4.59%
|09:54am
|STELLANTIS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|09:50am
|Stock markets in green with little momentum; banks down on Mib.
|AN
STELLANTIS : A dynamic drive train entering a curvaceous FY24 circuit
November 14, 2023 at 01:38 pm EST
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.56%
|67 720 M $
|-3.54%
|79 185 M $
|-5.76%
|75 434 M $
|+3.80%
|63 369 M $
|-2.12%
|37 840 M $
|-11.70%
|26 655 M $
|-1.55%
|21 222 M $
|-13.43%
|17 748 M $
|-4.68%
|10 169 M $
|+6.42%
|9 176 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Stellantis N.V. - Borsa Italiana
- News Stellantis N.V.
- STELLANTIS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating