|STELLANTIS : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|02:32am
|Samsung picks veteran executive to tackle 'chip crisis' amid AI boom
|RE
STELLANTIS : Following a revenue and shipment miss, Stellantis resets expectations for FY24
May 03, 2024 at 08:04 am EDT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.22%
|86.42B
|+1.77%
|87.59B
|+1.03%
|79.99B
|+21.92%
|47.56B
|+14.90%
|33.47B
|+6.58%
|22.86B
|-14.62%
|17.29B
|+63.89%
|13.22B
|-4.13%
|10.27B
|+92.83%
|7.82B
