Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
Stellantis N.V.
News
STLA
NL00150001Q9
STELLANTIS N.V.
(STLA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
10/15 06:41:19 am
17.188
EUR
+0.94%
06:13a
STELLANTIS
: NorldLB remains a Sell rating
MD
02:03a
European new car sales down in September - ACEA
RE
01:57a
STELLANTIS N
: German States Call Out Stellantis for Lack of Communication Over Opel's Factory Plans
MT
10/15/2021 | 06:13am EDT
NorldLB analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 13.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
06:13a
STELLANTIS
: NorldLB remains a Sell rating
MD
02:03a
European new car sales down in September - ACEA
RE
01:57a
STELLANTIS N
: German States Call Out Stellantis for Lack of Communication Over Opel's Fac..
MT
12:14a
EU New Car Sales Fell in September Amid Chip Shortage
DJ
10/14
STELLANTIS N
: ' silence on Opel plans erodes trust, German states say
RE
10/14
STELLANTIS N
: Premium brands will be first for restructure of Stellantis dealers' network
RE
10/13
Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries
RE
10/13
STELLANTIS N
: Shares Results of L3Pilot Automated Driving Project
PU
10/13
STELLANTIS
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/12
More than 100 U.S. lawmakers urge Pelosi to back union EV tax credit
RE
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
06:13a
STELLANTIS
: NorldLB remains a Sell rating
MD
10/13
STELLANTIS
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/08
STELLANTIS
: Buy rating from UBS
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
152 B
177 B
177 B
Net income 2021
10 264 M
11 908 M
11 908 M
Net cash 2021
13 885 M
16 109 M
16 109 M
P/E ratio 2021
5,15x
Yield 2021
5,35%
Capitalization
53 345 M
61 806 M
61 890 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,26x
EV / Sales 2022
0,21x
Nbr of Employees
204 000
Free-Float
64,7%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
17,03 €
Average target price
22,71 €
Spread / Average Target
33,4%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann
Chairman
Harald J. Wester
Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic
Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.
16.15%
61 806
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
24.90%
111 044
FERRARI N.V.
-2.69%
41 120
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
-15.92%
36 938
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
-2.00%
30 134
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.
-14.62%
22 523
