Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/15 06:41:19 am
17.188 EUR   +0.94%
06:13aSTELLANTIS : NorldLB remains a Sell rating
MD
02:03aEuropean new car sales down in September - ACEA
RE
01:57aSTELLANTIS N : German States Call Out Stellantis for Lack of Communication Over Opel's Factory Plans
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STELLANTIS : NorldLB remains a Sell rating

10/15/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NorldLB analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 13.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
06:13aSTELLANTIS : NorldLB remains a Sell rating
MD
02:03aEuropean new car sales down in September - ACEA
RE
01:57aSTELLANTIS N : German States Call Out Stellantis for Lack of Communication Over Opel's Fac..
MT
12:14aEU New Car Sales Fell in September Amid Chip Shortage
DJ
10/14STELLANTIS N : ' silence on Opel plans erodes trust, German states say
RE
10/14STELLANTIS N : Premium brands will be first for restructure of Stellantis dealers' network
RE
10/13Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries
RE
10/13STELLANTIS N : Shares Results of L3Pilot Automated Driving Project
PU
10/13STELLANTIS : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/12More than 100 U.S. lawmakers urge Pelosi to back union EV tax credit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 152 B 177 B 177 B
Net income 2021 10 264 M 11 908 M 11 908 M
Net cash 2021 13 885 M 16 109 M 16 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,15x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 53 345 M 61 806 M 61 890 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,03 €
Average target price 22,71 €
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.16.15%61 806
BYD COMPANY LIMITED24.90%111 044
FERRARI N.V.-2.69%41 120
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.92%36 938
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.00%30 134
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-14.62%22 523