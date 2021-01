Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 107 B 130 B 130 B Net income 2020 2 128 M 2 581 M 2 581 M Net cash 2020 5 007 M 6 074 M 6 074 M P/E ratio 2020 20,7x Yield 2020 1,09% Capitalization 39 386 M 47 764 M 47 773 M EV / Sales 2020 0,32x EV / Sales 2021 0,22x Nbr of Employees 170 000 Free-Float - Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 17,55 € Last Close Price 12,62 € Spread / Highest target 66,3% Spread / Average Target 39,0% Spread / Lowest Target 26,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & President Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer Robert Peugeot Vice Chairman