Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
Stellantis N.V.
News
Summary
STLA
NL00150001Q9
STELLANTIS N.V.
(STLA)
Report
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/18 11:26:11 am
15.1
EUR
+0.01%
11:17a
STELLANTIS
: JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
11:14a
STELLANTIS N
: Brings Multiple Exhibits and Driving Experiences to the 2021 Houston Auto Show
AQ
11:13a
STELLANTIS
: Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
STELLANTIS : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
05/18/2021 | 11:13am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 21.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
11:17a
STELLANTIS
: JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
11:14a
STELLANTIS N
: Brings Multiple Exhibits and Driving Experiences to the 2021 Hou..
AQ
11:13a
STELLANTIS
: Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
10:01a
STELLANTIS N
: Amazon Alexa in-car voice service now available in the Uconnect ..
AQ
09:05a
STELLANTIS N
: Taiwan's Foxconn to Form Automotive Software Joint Venture
MT
08:58a
Stellantis, Hon Hai Precision Industry to set up a joint venture
AQ
07:29a
Stellantis, Foxconn Launch Software-Focused Vehicles JV -- Update
DJ
07:28a
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY
: Stellantis, Foxconn team up to make cars more connected
AQ
07:01a
Jeep Maker Stellantis Joins Forces With Foxconn to Develop In-Car Software
DJ
06:37a
Stellantis, Foxconn to form connectivity-focused car technology JV
RE
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
153 B
187 B
187 B
Net income 2021
7 070 M
8 645 M
8 645 M
Net cash 2021
14 740 M
18 024 M
18 024 M
P/E ratio 2021
6,49x
Yield 2021
3,94%
Capitalization
47 170 M
57 314 M
57 678 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,21x
EV / Sales 2022
0,18x
Nbr of Employees
204 000
Free-Float
63,5%
More Financials
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
18,69 €
Last Close Price
15,10 €
Spread / Highest target
49,0%
Spread / Average Target
23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-23,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Carlos Tavares
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann
Chairman
Harald J. Wester
Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.
2.99%
57 314
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
-24.75%
65 626
FERRARI N.V.
-12.14%
37 252
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
-16.65%
36 997
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
-12.18%
27 683
EXOR N.V.
3.08%
19 160
More Results
