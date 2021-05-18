Log in
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/18 11:26:11 am
15.1 EUR   +0.01%
11:17aSTELLANTIS  : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
11:14aSTELLANTIS N  : Brings Multiple Exhibits and Driving Experiences to the 2021 Houston Auto Show
AQ
11:13aSTELLANTIS  : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
STELLANTIS : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies

05/18/2021 | 11:13am EDT
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 21.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 187 B 187 B
Net income 2021 7 070 M 8 645 M 8 645 M
Net cash 2021 14 740 M 18 024 M 18 024 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,49x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 47 170 M 57 314 M 57 678 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 18,69 €
Last Close Price 15,10 €
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.2.99%57 314
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-24.75%65 626
FERRARI N.V.-12.14%37 252
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.65%36 997
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-12.18%27 683
EXOR N.V.3.08%19 160