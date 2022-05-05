Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Stellantis N.V.
  News
  Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/05 03:01:15 am EDT
13.41 EUR   +4.59%
02:40aStellantis 1Q Revenue Increased; Backs 2022 Guidance
DJ
02:30aStellantis revenues rise 12% despite chip crunch
RE
02:18aStellantis Logs 12% Rise In Q1 Net Revenue While Shipments Fall
MT
Stellantis 1Q Revenue Increased; Backs 2022 Guidance

05/05/2022 | 02:40am EDT
By Kim Richters

Stellantis NV said Thursday that revenue rose despite lower shipments in the first quarter, and confirmed its 2022 targets.

The car maker reported revenue of 41.48 billion euros ($44.06 billion) for the three-month period compared with EUR37 billion on a pro forma basis the year before. Revenue benefited from positive pricing, sales mix and currency effects, the company said.

Consolidated shipments fell 12% to 1.37 million vehicles in the three months due to the semiconductor shortage, it said.

Stellantis was formed through the combination of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot-maker PSA Group and prior-year figures are on a pro forma basis, which are adjusted as if the companies were merged for the full first quarter of 2021.

The Jeep maker backed its targets for the full year, while flagging supply and inflationary headwinds. It is targeting a double-digit adjusted operating profit margin and a positive industrial free cash flow for 2022.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 0239ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 4.71% 13.418 Real-time Quote.-23.11%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.29% 12.822 Delayed Quote.-23.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 165 B 174 B 174 B
Net income 2022 13 191 M 13 934 M 13 934 M
Net cash 2022 23 138 M 24 441 M 24 441 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,08x
Yield 2022 9,37%
Capitalization 40 171 M 42 433 M 42 433 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-23.16%42 433
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-11.93%99 769
FERRARI N.V.-18.19%38 776
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.80%29 314
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.69%27 770
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-12.74%16 279