Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 02:19:37 am EDT
13.93 EUR   +2.89%
02:08aStellantis Announces Sale of 25% Stake in GEFCO
GL
04/07New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works
RE
04/07Italy approves new car incentives of 650 million euros per year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis Announces Sale of 25% Stake in GEFCO

04/08/2022 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stellantis Announces Sale of 25% Stake in GEFCO

AMSTERDAM, April 8, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. today announced it has sold its remaining 25% stake in GEFCO S.A. to the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in transport and logistics.

“The sale of this non-strategic asset marks the last step of our exit plan, initiated a decade ago, from the transportation and logistics industry,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “Moving forward, Stellantis now has an efficient global supply chain with diverse logistics suppliers, among which GEFCO continues to play a meaningful role.”

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
 

For more information, contact:

 

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com		 

Attachment


All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
02:08aStellantis Announces Sale of 25% Stake in GEFCO
GL
04/07New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works
RE
04/07Italy approves new car incentives of 650 million euros per year
RE
04/07SOLAR, WIND AND DIESEL : European companies tool up in energy crisis
RE
04/07SOLAR, WIND AND DIESEL : European companies tool up in energy crisis
RE
04/06Biden administration, auto leaders want 'seamless' EV charging station use
RE
04/06Stellantis Expects Fifth Consecutive Year of Production Decline in Italy
MT
04/06Production from Stellantis Italy plants to fall for fifth year due to chip crisis-union
RE
04/06TCS Helps Stellantis Group Transform Omnichannel Customer Experience in Brazil and Arge..
AQ
04/06Capgemini, Stellantis Unit Team Up to Accelerate Development of Hybrid Hypercar
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 166 B 181 B 181 B
Net income 2022 12 971 M 14 143 M 14 143 M
Net cash 2022 23 499 M 25 623 M 25 623 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,22x
Yield 2022 8,85%
Capitalization 42 421 M 46 255 M 46 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 13,54 €
Average target price 23,10 €
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-18.85%46 255
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-10.28%102 478
FERRARI N.V.-14.46%40 356
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.98%30 977
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.28%30 786
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-28.76%20 910