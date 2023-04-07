Advanced search
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-06 am EDT
16.25 EUR   +0.83%
Stellantis Annual General Meeting Live Webcast
GL
04/06Major European carmakers write record profits into the books
AQ
04/06Santander Consumer Finance and Stellantis now finance jointly all the automaker's branded vehicles in eight European markets
AQ
Stellantis Annual General Meeting Live Webcast

04/07/2023 | 08:03am EDT
Stellantis Annual General Meeting Live Webcast

AMSTERDAM, April 7, 2023 - Stellantis N.V. announced today that a link for the live webcast to its Annual General Meeting for the approval of Stellantis N.V.’s 2022 financial statements will be made available on www.stellantis.com on the day of the event.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

 

 

 

@Stellantis
 

Stellantis
 

Stellantis
 

Stellantis
 

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA   + 31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL   + 33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

 

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 184 B 201 B 201 B
Net income 2023 14 892 M 16 263 M 16 263 M
Net cash 2023 26 576 M 29 023 M 29 023 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,46x
Yield 2023 7,99%
Capitalization 51 081 M 55 783 M 55 783 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 189 512
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 16,25 €
Average target price 21,49 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.22.50%55 783
BYD COMPANY LIMITED18.07%97 532
FERRARI N.V.26.30%49 392
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD1.45%31 418
KIA CORPORATION36.59%24 645
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.69%23 924
