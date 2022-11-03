Advanced search
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:33 2022-11-03 am EDT
13.58 EUR   -1.09%
03:27aStellantis Q3 sales up 29% as better chip supplies lift shipments
RE
03:23aStellantis Backs Full-Year View After 3Q Revenue Rose
DJ
03:15aStellantis: company inventory at 275,000 units at sept. 30,…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis Backs Full-Year View After 3Q Revenue Rose

11/03/2022 | 03:23am EDT
By Kim Richters


Stellantis NV on Thursday confirmed full-year targets after revenue increased on higher volumes and strong pricing in the third quarter.

The car maker reported revenue of 42.10 billion euros ($41.33 billion) for the three-month period, which compares with EUR32.55 billion the prior year.

Results were driven by higher volumes, strong net pricing and favorable currency translation effects, the company said. Quarterly vehicle shipments increased on year as semiconductor supply improved, it said.

The Jeep maker backed its targets for the full year, targeting a double-digit adjusted operating profit margin and positive industrial free cash flow.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0323ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.65% 13.708 Real-time Quote.-17.81%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.42% 13.734 Delayed Quote.-17.34%
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 175 B 172 B 172 B
Net income 2022 15 565 M 15 353 M 15 353 M
Net cash 2022 25 741 M 25 391 M 25 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,78x
Yield 2022 9,33%
Capitalization 44 132 M 43 531 M 43 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,73 €
Average target price 21,06 €
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-17.34%43 531
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-31.13%90 750
FERRARI N.V.-25.98%35 886
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD27.31%34 575
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.54%22 300
KIA CORPORATION-19.46%18 758