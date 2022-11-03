Stellantis Backs Full-Year View After 3Q Revenue Rose

By Kim Richters

Stellantis NV on Thursday confirmed full-year targets after revenue increased on higher volumes and strong pricing in the third quarter.

The car maker reported revenue of 42.10 billion euros ($41.33 billion) for the three-month period, which compares with EUR32.55 billion the prior year.

Results were driven by higher volumes, strong net pricing and favorable currency translation effects, the company said. Quarterly vehicle shipments increased on year as semiconductor supply improved, it said.

The Jeep maker backed its targets for the full year, targeting a double-digit adjusted operating profit margin and positive industrial free cash flow.

