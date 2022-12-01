Advanced search
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares Delivers CES 2023 Keynote Address With Ram and Peugeot Unveiling New Concepts

12/01/2022 | 01:52pm EST
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares Delivers CES 2023 Keynote Address With Ram and Peugeot Unveiling New Concepts

AMSTERDAM, December 1, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. CEO Carlos Tavares has been invited by CES, the world’s most influential tech event, to deliver a keynote address on Thursday, January 5, 2023 in the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas.

The keynote address includes the global unveils of the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept and the Peugeot Inception Concept. The presentation will chronicle Stellantis’ vision of making mobility clean, safe and affordable for all.

Loaded with exclusive advanced technology features and based on STLA Frame, the BEV-by-design body-on-frame architecture, the Ram Revolution BEV Concept is a visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future, showing how the leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment.

The Peugeot Inception Concept will showcase how the brand takes advantage of the next generation of cockpit platforms to re-invent the whole automobile experience, redesigning the interior space and reshaping driving gestures around the next generation of the Peugeot i-Cockpit.

The Stellantis keynote at CES 2023 is scheduled for 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST/11 p.m. CET on January 5, 2023. Details on press materials related to the event and streaming broadcast of the presentation will be available at a later date and posted on the Company’s corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

Additional Stellantis executives leading technology and brands will be available for media interactions.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
 

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA   +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Shawn MORGAN   +1 248 760 2621 – shawn.morgan@stellantis.com                        

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com		 

Attachment


