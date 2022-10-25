Advanced search
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Stellantis CEO: Euro 7 standards are "diversion"

10/25/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
The 2022 Paris Auto Show

BERLIN (Reuters) - Uncertainty over the future of European regulation on auto emissions gives Chinese competitors already ahead of the game an additional advantage, Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares said at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

The chief executive said that the so-called Euro 7 standards, which aim to tighten car emission limits for pollutants including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide from 2025, are a "diversion from the major goal of electrification."

"I don't think Europe needs Euro 7... it is going to divert part of our research and development power to something we don't need, while our Chinese competitors enter the market with the single technology of battery-electric vehicles," he said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Emma-Victoria Farr)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.42% 13.53 Delayed Quote.-19.25%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.49% 13.532 Real-time Quote.-19.26%
