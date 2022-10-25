Stellantis CEO: Euro 7 standards are "diversion"

The chief executive said that the so-called Euro 7 standards, which aim to tighten car emission limits for pollutants including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide from 2025, are a "diversion from the major goal of electrification."

"I don't think Europe needs Euro 7... it is going to divert part of our research and development power to something we don't need, while our Chinese competitors enter the market with the single technology of battery-electric vehicles," he said.

