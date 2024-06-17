Stock STLAM STELLANTIS N.V.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Stellantis N.V.

Equities

STLAM

NL00150001Q9

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 04:43:33 2024-06-17 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
18.9 EUR +0.40% Intraday chart for Stellantis N.V. -6.65% -10.60%
10:28am STELLANTIS : CMD key takeaways: Stellantis remains auto best-in-class Alphavalue
07:50am China's Leapmotor started EV production at Stellantis' Polish plant, Jefferies says RE
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Stellantis N.V.

STELLANTIS : CMD key takeaways: Stellantis remains auto best-in-class Alphavalue
China's Leapmotor started EV production at Stellantis' Polish plant, Jefferies says RE
Top Midday Stories: FAA Probes 'Counterfeit' Titanium at Boeing, Airbus; Adobe Lifts Full-Year Outlook; Vanguard Reversal Helps in Tesla CEO Pay Package Approval MT
European Equities Close Lower Friday to End Rough Week of Trading MT
Stellantis CEO Says Company Prepared for EU Tariffs on China-made EVs MT
STELLANTIS : UBS also remains Buy on the stock CF
STELLANTIS : Stifel confirms its buy opinion CF
STELLANTIS : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
STELLANTIS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating ZD
STELLANTIS : Oddo BHF maintains its opinion after CMD CF
Stellantis Moves Some EV Production Out of China Due to EU Tariffs DJ
Stellantis to Transfer Some Chinese Production to Europe After Tariffs Announcement MT
Stellantis Plans Aggressive Cost Cuts Amid Chinese Competition, CEO Says MT
STELLANTIS CEO: EU TARIFFS ARE CORRECTING A LACK OF COMPETITIVEN… RE
European Equities Drop Sharply in Thursday Trading; Carlos Slim Acquires Stake in BT MT
European carmakers exposed to any Chinese retaliation for EU tariffs RE
Stellantis has at least two U.S plants needing significant turnaround, CEO says RE
STELLANTIS CEO: CO NOT RELYING ON TARIFFS TO COMPETE, THIS WILL… RE
STELLANTIS CEO: WE HAVE AT LEAST TWO PLANTS IN THE US THAT NEED… RE
Stellantis Plans to Increase Jeep Sales 50% to 1.5 Million Units by 2027 MT
Milan stock exchange extends decline, Ftse Mib on lows beginning of May, down banks and automotive RE
STELLANTIS CFO: WE HAVE FRONT-LOADED R&D INVESTMENTS TO 2024 IN… RE
Stellantis improves 2025 dividend guidance, at least 7.7 bn to shareholders in 2024 RE
Stellantis Unveils Multiple World Premiere Software-Driven Products Addressing B2c and B2b Customers CI
STELLANTIS CEO: WE CONFIRM OUR ASSET-LIGHT STRATEGY IN CHINA… RE

Chart Stellantis N.V.

Chart Stellantis N.V.
More charts

Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is one of the world's leading car manufacturers. The activity is essentially organized around 4 sectors: - sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys brands; - sale of luxury vehicles: Maserati and DS Automobiles brands; - sale of automotive equipment: interior systems, car seats, car exteriors, emission control systems, etc.; - other: sales financing services (purchase, rental, leasing, etc.), after-sales services, etc.; - other: sales financing services (purchase, rental, leasing, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.8%), North America (46.7%), France (9.5%), Brazil (7.3%), Italy (6.2%), Germany (5.5%), the United Kingdom (4.4%), China (0.6%) and other (19%).
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q2 2024 Earnings Call
Related indices
CAC 40 , Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Stellantis N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
18.82 EUR
Average target price
26.7 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+41.89%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Automobiles & Multi Utility Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi.
STELLANTIS N.V. Stock Stellantis N.V.
-10.45% 77.27B
BYD COMPANY LIMITED Stock BYD Company Limited
+8.86% 95.22B
PORSCHE AG Stock Porsche AG
-12.42% 68.81B
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD Stock Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
+24.68% 48.34B
KIA CORPORATION Stock Kia Corporation
+22.70% 34.94B
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED Stock SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
+5.69% 22.6B
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED Stock Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited
-19.55% 16.22B
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI Stock Ford Otomotiv Sanayi
+45.91% 11.58B
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
-16.80% 9.76B
YUTONG BUS CO.,LTD. Stock Yutong Bus Co.,Ltd.
+84.91% 7.48B
Automobiles & Multi Utility Vehicles
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. STLAM Stock
  4. News Stellantis N.V.
  5. Stellantis: CMD key takeaways