  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:05 2022-09-27 pm EDT
12.79 EUR   +0.52%
11:33aStellantis Celebrates 7 Million Vehicles Built at Europe's Largest Light Commercial Vehicles Plant
GL
10:35aDodge Challenger 'Last Call' No. 7 Special-edition Model Set Back
AQ
08:04aStellantis offers French workers bonus payment for inflation, to discuss one in Italy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis Celebrates 7 Million Vehicles Built at Europe's Largest Light Commercial Vehicles Plant

09/27/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Stellantis Celebrates 7 Million Vehicles Built at Europe’s Largest Light Commercial Vehicles Plant

  • Sevel (Italy) plant contributing to EU30 commercial vehicle market leadership, building FIAT Professional, Citroën, Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall large van offers
  • Stellantis plans to double revenues for Commercial Vehicle segment, as outlined under Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

ATESSA, ITALY, Sept. 27, 2022 - Stellantis N.V., after 40 years of activity, celebrates the seven millionth vehicle built today at the Sevel plant in Atessa, Italy, Europe’s largest light commercial vehicles (LCV) plant. Sevel is home to Fiat Professional Ducato, Citroën Jumper, Peugeot Boxer, and Opel/Vauxhall Movano vans and chassis.

“The team at Sevel is contributing daily to helping us achieve our target to be the undisputed commercial vehicles market leader,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. “The plant has a long history of building the products our professional customers want and need, and it will continue playing a critical role in achieving a 40% battery electric vehicle(1) sales mix for commercial vehicles by 2030. Congratulations to the entire team for today’s achievement.”

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis aims to double its commercial vehicles revenues by 2030 versus 2021 supported by 26 new launches, including an electric offer in all segments. For the first half of 2022, Stellantis was the commercial vehicles market leader in the EU30(2) and South America, with 33.2% and 30.7% share, respectively. The Company was also the leader in EU30 battery electric commercial vehicle (BEV) sales, with nearly 50% BEV market share for the first half of 2022.

Stellantis and Toyota Motor Europe (TME) recently announced that Stellantis will supply TME with a new large-size commercial van, including a battery electric version, for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand, which will be produced at Stellantis’ plants in Gliwice, Poland and Atessa, Italy.

The Sevel (European Light Vehicle Company) production site was established as a joint venture partnership between FCA and PSA-Peugeot Citroën in 1978. Inaugurated in 1981, Sevel has a surface area of more than 1.2 million square meters and can manufacture up to 1,200 vehicles per day. It is the largest and most flexible light commercial vehicles plant in Europe capable of producing vehicles in a large array of configurations.

###

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis 
 

For more information, contact:

Fernão                                  

Andrea PALLARD +39 335 873 7298 – andrea.pallard@stellantis.com

Claudio D’AMICO +39 334 710 7828 – claudio.damico@stellantis.com                              

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

Attachment


Stellantis Celebrates 7 Million Vehicles Built at Europe's Largest Light Commercial Veh..
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 168 B 168 B
Net income 2022 15 346 M 14 804 M 14 804 M
Net cash 2022 25 515 M 24 614 M 24 614 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,59x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 40 874 M 39 431 M 39 431 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-23.77%39 431
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-19.96%98 945
FERRARI N.V.-27.97%34 019
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD18.97%32 718
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-29.47%23 444
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED11.81%16 195