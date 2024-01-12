Stellantis: DS and Syensqo enter Formula E partnership

DS Automobiles and Penske Autosport announce a three-year partnership with Belgian company Syensqo. The announcement comes just a few days before the first race of season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which will take place in Mexico City on Saturday January 13, 2024.



Syensqo is helping to make vehicles lighter and safer by replacing metal with high-performance polymers and supplying materials for more efficient batteries.



After two Formula E double titles, DS Automobiles is looking forward to returning to the highest level of competition alongside a leading company in the chemical industry.



Olivier François, Managing Director of DS Automobiles: ' We are delighted to welcome Syensqo, a key player in the future of clean mobility committed to the next generation of electric cars, as DS Penske's partner in our adventure to the heart of the Formula E world championship. This collaboration embodies our ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, technology and performance. '



