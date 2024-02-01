STELLANTIS : Deutsche Bank lowers its target price

Deutsche Bank announced on Thursday that it had lowered its target price for Stellantis from €38 to €32, while maintaining a buy recommendation on the stock.



In a research note, the intermediary stated that it expected the carmaker, well known for its cost control, to start being affected by a number of difficulties.



From his point of view, fourth-quarter performance, to be published on February 15, is likely to be penalized by a less favorable mix, as well as by negative currency effects, all of which should weigh on margins until the second half of the year.



With regard to its outlook for 2024, Deutsche Bank expects the Group to stick to its target of a double-digit adjusted operating margin and positive free cash flow in its industrial activities, despite rising wage costs, less buoyant price effects and weak sales volumes.



The analyst believes that the automaker will also maintain the broad lines of its capital redistribution program for shareholders.



