    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Stellantis Donates 1 Million to Ukrainian Refugees and Civilians

03/02/2022 | 11:52am EST
AMSTERDAM, March 2, 2022 – Stellantis N.V., through its Foundation, today commits €1 million in humanitarian aid to support the Ukrainian refugees and civilians displaced by the current crisis. With the support of Stellantis’ head of operations in Ukraine, Stellantis will rely on a local NGO to support Ukrainians in using this fund.

“Stellantis condemns violence and aggression and, in this time of unprecedented pain, our priority is the health and safety of our Ukrainian employees and families,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “An aggression that shook a world order, already unsettled by uncertainty, has been launched. The Stellantis community, made of 170 nationalities, looks with dismay as civilians flee the country. Even if the scale of causalities is not yet apparent, the human toll will be unbearable.”

Stellantis has 71 employees based in Ukraine and immediately put in place a 24/7 dedicated support team to actively monitor their health and safety. At this moment, they are all safe.

# # #


About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit http://www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:

 

                     Nathalie ROUSSEL   + 33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com		 

