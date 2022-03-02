Stellantis Donates €1 Million to Ukrainian Refugees and Civilians

AMSTERDAM, March 2, 2022 – Stellantis N.V., through its Foundation, today commits €1 million in humanitarian aid to support the Ukrainian refugees and civilians displaced by the current crisis. With the support of Stellantis’ head of operations in Ukraine, Stellantis will rely on a local NGO to support Ukrainians in using this fund.

“Stellantis condemns violence and aggression and, in this time of unprecedented pain, our priority is the health and safety of our Ukrainian employees and families,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “An aggression that shook a world order, already unsettled by uncertainty, has been launched. The Stellantis community, made of 170 nationalities, looks with dismay as civilians flee the country. Even if the scale of causalities is not yet apparent, the human toll will be unbearable.”

Stellantis has 71 employees based in Ukraine and immediately put in place a 24/7 dedicated support team to actively monitor their health and safety. At this moment, they are all safe.

