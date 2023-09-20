(Alliance News) - Sales of Stellantis NV in August rose in Europe, innsieme with the positive trend in the performance of the European market, where registrations grew 21 percent.

As data from ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, showed Wednesday, the merged giant of PSA Groupe and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recorded a 6.3 percent increase in sales in August, having registered 145,392 cars compared to 136,723 in August 2022, with market share, however, falling to 16.1 percent from 18.2 percent in 2022.

As for the January-July period, Stellantis posted a growth of 4.3 percent in 2023, with market share dropping to 17.0 percent from 19.2 percent in the same pepriode last year.

Among the group's brands, Peugeot sold 4.7 percent more cars in August than in the same month a year earlier while Opel/Vauxhall posted a 9.0 percent increase. DS registrations were up about 18 percent in August while Citroen's were down 4.8 percent.

Fiat reported a 4.2% sales increase in August while Jeep posted a 95% increase, Lancia/Chrysler sold 12% fewer cars in August while Alfa Romeo improved sales by 11%.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

