(Alliance News) - Sales of Stellantis NV in September rose in Europe, along with the positive trend in the performance of the European market, where registrations rose 9.2 percent.

As shown on Friday by data from ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, the merged giant of PSA Groupe and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted a 15 percent increase in sales in September, having registered 200,826 cars compared to 174,664 in September 2022, with market share rising to 17.2 percent from 16.6 percent in September 2022.

As for the January-September period, Stellantis posted a 5.5 percent growth in 2023, with market share dropping to 17.1 percent from 18.9 percent in the same pepriode last year.

Among the group's brands, Peugeot sold 7.2 percent more cars in September than in the same month a year earlier while Opel/Vauxhall posted a 24 percent increase. DS registrations fell about 3.6 percent in September while Citroen's were up 11 percent.

Fiat posted an 8.3% sales increase in September while Jeep posted a 122% increase, Lancia/Chrysler sold 2.1% more cars in September while Alfa Romeo improved sales by 17%.

Stellantis trades in the red 1.2% at EUR17.87 per share.

