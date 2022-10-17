Stellantis Energizes Paris Motor Show with Electrified Portfolio Taking Center Stage

DS Automobiles, Jeep ® , and Peugeot showcased electrified technologies and new vehicles

Stellantis announc ed three new electrified models coming to Mulhouse facility : Peugeot e-308, e-308 station wagon and e-408

World’s first hydrogen fuel cell vans, Citroën ë-Jumpy and Peugeot e-Expert, o n display and available for test drives

Announcements support Stellantis’ ambition to reach carbon net zero by 2038 as part of Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

PARIS, October 17, 2022 – As Stellantis N.V. pushes to launch an additional 28 all-new battery electric vehicles through 2024, the Paris Motor Show ( Mondial de l’Auto ) was a fitting stage for the Company to showcase its capabilities and broad range of electrified offerings and future plans.

"Our commitment to carbon neutrality in 2038, ahead of all our competitors, benefits France, where we are, and will continue to be the commercial and industrial leader with 12 Stellantis electric models manufactured with pride and passion by our employees in our 12 assembly and component plants,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “By choosing to produce the future Peugeot e-308 and e-408 at our Mulhouse site, Stellantis confirms that it is giving each of its French industrial sites a future for the ‘post-combustion era,’ thanks to a forward-looking approach based on co-construction with our social partners.”

Electric Manufacturing Future in France

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron today announced that the Mulhouse facility will produce the future Peugeot e-308 sedan and station wagon and Peugeot e-408 . Company to have a total of 12 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) produced in France in five factories by 2024 with one million vehicle manufacturing capacity installed. In addition, key electric components (e-motors), e-DCTs gearboxes and batteries will be produced in seven sites in France using French technologies.

Key Product Announcements

DS Automobiles made a splash with several world firsts and a remarkably young and 100% electrified range including: the New DS 3 E-TENSE, which made its first public appearance in a 100% electric livery offering up to 402 km autonomy; the DS 4 in its plug-in hybrid version with extended autonomy range; the New DS 7 E-TENSE 4x4 360 developed with DS PERFORMANCE; and the DS 9 Opéra Première.





DS Automobiles p ress materials

Jeep ® Brand unveiled the all-new Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first-ever fully electric Jeep SUV, which spearheads the introduction of a portfolio of all-new Jeep brand battery electric vehicles in Europe. The brand also premiered the Avenger 4x4 Concept, which showcases the art of the possible in terms of capability for the segment.





Jeep Brand press materials

In addition to premiering its dynamic fastback PEUGEOT 408, a new 400 km range version of its PEUGEOT E-208 – the most sold EV in France – and a new 100% electric Scooter, PEUGEOT announced that in the weeks to come it will reveal the PEUGEOT INCEPTION Concept, the Lion Brand’s vision for the next generation of e-Native cars. The PEUGEOT INCEPTION Concept will show the quantum leap the Brand is soon to make in focusing on a dedicated 100% electric product offer.





Peugeot press materials

Stellantis is also hosting a dedicated stand in the Electric and Hydrogen Professional Mobility Zone (Hall 3) where visitors can learn more about the industry’s first hydrogen fuel cell vans . The Company is offering 20-30-minute test drives in the Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen and the Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen around the show.





Delivering on Dare Forward 2030

Stellantis’ exciting, electrified lineup showcased at the “Mondial de L’Auto” supports its critical Dare Forward 2030 global ambitions, including:

becoming carbon net zero by 2038, with a 50% carbon emissions reduction by 2030 compared with 2021 metrics.

setting the course for 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% of passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by the end of this decade.

planning to offer more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of five million vehicles by 2030.





Separately, CEO Carlos Tavares will address the Company’s progress on its commitments during a keynote speech October 18 at the Paris Automotive Summit , that focuses on managing a global company in an increasingly fragmented world.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

