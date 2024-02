Feb 15 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV:

* STELLANTIS EXEC SAYS REDESIGNED RAM TRUCKS SHOULD SUSTAIN PRICING POWER-- WOLFE RESEARCH CONF. CALL

* STELLANTIS CFO: ESTIMATE THAT US LABOR COSTS WILL RISE $1B IS "WAY TOO HIGH"

* STELLANTIS CFO: WE WILL HAVE "EYES OPEN" FOR M&A OPPORTUNITIES

* STELLANTIS CFO: "WE ARE AN M&A MACHINE OF SMALL DEALS" FOR SOFTWARE, MATERIALS Further company coverage: