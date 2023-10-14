Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis and Ford Motor said on Friday they will temporarily lay off 1,250 employees due to the impact of the United Auto Workers strike.

Stellantis said it now has 1,340 employees on temporary layoff in three states because of the four-week-old strike after announcing the layoff Friday of 700 employees at two plants in Indiana.

Ford said it is temporarily laying off another 550 employees after the UAW walkouts at its Kentucky Truck Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese; Editing by Sandra Maler)