Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/19 03:46:35 am EDT
13.19 EUR   -6.32%
03:34aStellantis Halts Production in Russia
DJ
03:18aStellantis Halts Russian Manufacturing Operations Amid Cross Sanctions
MT
03:15aStellantis Suspends Production in Kaluga, Russia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis Halts Production in Russia

04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl

Stellantis NV said Tuesday that it has suspended production in Russia.

The maker of Peugeot, Jeep and Fiat vehicles said given a "rapid daily increase" in sanctions and logistical issues, it suspended manufacturing operations at its plant in Kaluga--about 150 kilometers southwest of Moscow--to ensure full compliance with sanctions and to protect its employees.

In February, its Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the company was prepared to shift or limit production of vehicles in Russia should sanctions disrupt operations.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 0333ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.07% 13.182 Real-time Quote.-15.60%
STELLANTIS N.V. -6.37% 13.18 Delayed Quote.-15.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.47% 80.001 Delayed Quote.10.42%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
03:34aStellantis Halts Production in Russia
DJ
03:18aStellantis Halts Russian Manufacturing Operations Amid Cross Sanctions
MT
03:15aStellantis Suspends Production in Kaluga, Russia
MT
03:12aStellantis says it is suspending car production in Russia
RE
03:02aStellantis Suspends Production in Russia
AQ
03:02aStellantis Suspends Production in Russia
GL
03:02aStellantis Suspends Production in Russia
GL
04/19STELLANTIS N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/18Chrysler Store by Amazon Opens to Consumers
AQ
04/18Stellantis Virtual Auto Show Highlights Newest Cars and Trucks at 2022 New York Interna..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 165 B 178 B 178 B
Net income 2022 12 956 M 13 978 M 13 978 M
Net cash 2022 23 499 M 25 352 M 25 352 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,40x
Yield 2022 8,50%
Capitalization 44 094 M 47 571 M 47 571 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 14,07 €
Average target price 23,10 €
Spread / Average Target 64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-15.65%47 571
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-10.05%101 663
FERRARI N.V.-14.81%40 402
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.84%30 758
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.58%29 997
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-11.44%16 792