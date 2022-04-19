Stellantis Halts Production in Russia

By Ed Frankl



Stellantis NV said Tuesday that it has suspended production in Russia.

The maker of Peugeot, Jeep and Fiat vehicles said given a "rapid daily increase" in sanctions and logistical issues, it suspended manufacturing operations at its plant in Kaluga--about 150 kilometers southwest of Moscow--to ensure full compliance with sanctions and to protect its employees.

In February, its Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the company was prepared to shift or limit production of vehicles in Russia should sanctions disrupt operations.

