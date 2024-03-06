-- A planned joint venture between Stellantis and Leapmotor has been approved by China's National Development and Reform Commission, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing "two sources familiar with the matter."

-- The deal would allow Stellantis to build and sell Leapmotor vehicles outside China, the report said.

-- The deal must still get regulatory approval in other markets, according to Reuters.

-- Stellantis declined to comment and representatives of the NDRC couldn't be reached for comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/china-gives-green-light-stellantis-leapmotor-joint-venture-sources-2024-03-06/

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-24 1408ET